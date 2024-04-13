‘Distrust will lead to violence’: Trump’s latest attempt to spook his supporters

Arizona State Sen calls GOP lawmakers irresponsible following near-total abortion ban ruling09:26
- Now Playing
‘Distrust will lead to violence’: Trump’s latest attempt to spook his supporters10:13
- UP NEXT
Rep. Dan Kildee: Speaker Johnson should call Hakeem Jeffries to avoid being ousted06:08
‘Sleepwalking’ into a dictatorship: Why Trump poses a serious threat to democracy13:20
‘It’s irresponsible’: Secretary of Labor on economic misinformation06:07
New MSNBC Documentary explores the evolution of cancel culture08:37
'America’s future is on the line’: Congresswoman Jane Harman urges action on Ukraine funding bill08:11
Biden-Harris campaign raised historic $187 million in first quarter of fundraising08:54
Reproductive right activists believe Biden-Harris can win Florida with abortion on the ballot11:07
Fmr. Capitol Police Officer: there is 'nothing preventing Jan 6th from happening again'10:15
Rep. Jamie Raskin says Biden should ‘RSVP no’ to GOP House invitation10:56
Why Trump’s legal team is a ‘club’ you don’t want to get into05:54
Arizona State Sen calls GOP lawmakers irresponsible following near-total abortion ban ruling09:26
- Now Playing
‘Distrust will lead to violence’: Trump’s latest attempt to spook his supporters10:13
- UP NEXT
Rep. Dan Kildee: Speaker Johnson should call Hakeem Jeffries to avoid being ousted06:08
‘Sleepwalking’ into a dictatorship: Why Trump poses a serious threat to democracy13:20
‘It’s irresponsible’: Secretary of Labor on economic misinformation06:07
New MSNBC Documentary explores the evolution of cancel culture08:37
Play All