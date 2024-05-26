IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'A lawless psychopath:’ Former Republican Congressman on Trump’s violent rhetoric
May 26, 202411:23

The Weekend

'A lawless psychopath:’ Former Republican Congressman on Trump’s violent rhetoric

11:23

Professor of history Ruth Ben-Ghiat and 2020 Republican Presidential Candidate Joe Walsh join The Weekend to talk about Trump’s visit to the Libertarian Convention and the rise in violent rhetoric from the Republican party.May 26, 2024

