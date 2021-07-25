Women are making history at the 2020 Olympics, but is it enough?

For the third year running, more than half of Team USA’s athletes are women. Across the board, women will make up 48.8% of all competitors at this year's Olympic games. But it hasn’t all been good news for female athletes in Tokyo. This week the Norwegian women’s beach handball team was fined after deciding they wouldn’t play in bikinis. So how far have we come, really? And how much further do we still have to go? Comedian, Actress, Director and Producer Helen Hong, NBC News Senior Reporter Ben Collins and Sports and Culture writer at The Atlantic Kavitha Davidson joined NBC’s Joshua Johnson to discuss.