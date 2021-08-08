Was Jeopardy’s search for a new host all just for ratings?

Variety is reporting that “Jeopardy!” is in advanced negotiations to make executive producer, Mike Richards, the next show’s next permanent host. Many viewers are upset that after bringing in a series of guest hosts for tryouts, the show seems to be going with someone who may have already had the inside track. NBC’s Joshua Johnson speaks with our Saturday night panel about the drama surrounding the search for who will be the next host of the venerable quiz show.Aug. 8, 2021