U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia put to the test following Khashoggi report

Saudi Arabia has condemned a newly released federal report blaming the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Mr. Khashoggi had been a vocal critic of the Saudi royal family. He was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018. President Biden is now under pressure to sanction the Crown Prince, as he tries to redefine America’s relationship with the Kingdom. NBC’s Joshua Johnson spoke with Former CIA Director John Brennan about the difficult road ahead for the allies.