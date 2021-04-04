Trans activist and writer Raquel Willis on the fight for Trans visibility and equality

Trans activist and writer Raquel Willis on the fight for Trans visibility and equality04:14
On Wednesday, President Biden issued the first-ever presidential proclamation recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility. The day honors trans and gender-nonbinary people around the globe. Meanwhile, an increasing number of Republican-controlled state legislatures are proposing anti-trans bills. Trans activist and award-winning writer Raquel Willis, told NBC’s Joshua Johnson “we’re all on a gender journey,” as she spoke about her efforts to fight for Trans equality and visibility.