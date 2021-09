A quick look at the headlines this week might cause you to do a double take at the calendar. The return of ‘Blue’s Clues’ original host, the latest installment of ‘The Matrix,’ and a new television series on former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment have many people revisiting the past. David Litt, former Obama speechwriter, Politico's Eugene Daniels, and NPR’s Ayesha Rascoe joined NBC’s Joshua Johnson to discuss why we may need nostalgia now more than ever.Sept. 12, 2021