Yale Law School has given us 4 of our current Supreme Court justices but students are now challenging the power of that institution and two people known as its social center, -- Professor Amy Chua and her husband Jed Rubenfeld. Irin Carmon, Senior Correspondent for New York Magazine, joined NBC’s Zerlina Maxwell to discuss the allegations against Chua and Rubenfeld and what it can tell us about the power dynamics at elite institutions.