The debate over Kink at Pride

A long-standing debate within the LGBTQ+ community revolves around the issue of who should attend pride festivities, and how they should present themselves. It's part of an ongoing struggle over sexual identity and mainstream acceptance. MSNBC’s Joshua Johnson spoke to Al Rahm Lujan, the chairman of the San Francisco Leathermens’ Discussion Group about the debate to ban kink from pride, and the activist role members of the leather community played since the earliest days of the LGBTQ+ movement.