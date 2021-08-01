Simone Biles sparks conversation on mental health in sports

Simone Biles will not be competing in two of her four individual competitions next week at the Tokyo Olympics. Biles' decision to withdraw has put the long taboo issue of mental health from and center at this year’s games. Pete Dominick, host of the podcast “Stand Up with Pete Dominick,” Hayes Brown, columnist & editor for MSNBC Daily, and Ana Marie Cox, political columnist and host of the podcast “With Friends Like These” joined NBC’s Joshua Johnson’s saturday night panel to discuss.Aug. 1, 2021