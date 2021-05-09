Rep. Charlie Crist says new Florida voting law “doesn’t make any sense whatsoever”

Florida’s Ron DeSantis is the latest Republican Governor to sign a restrictive new voting law into effect. Making it harder to vote has been a priority for Republicans in state legislatures around the country. Congressman Charlie Crist (D-FL) says the move may have been made with an eye towards the 2022 midterm elections. Crist speaks to NBC’s Joshua Johnson about the new voting law and his bid for the Democratic nomination in the upcoming gubernatorial race.