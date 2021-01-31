IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Week

Rep. Ayanna Pressley on protecting lawmakers from extremists within

06:24

After the attack on the Capitol, fears of extremism are no longer limited to the dark corners of the web. Speaker Pelosi has even requested a security upgrade to protect lawmakers from their own colleagues, which she referred to as "the enemy within." Democratic Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) spoke to NBC’s Joshua Johnson about the rising calls to expel extremist members, while also balancing the urgent need to prioritize Covid-relief.Jan. 31, 2021

