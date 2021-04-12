Preview of the upcoming defense strategy in the Derek Chauvin murder trial

Preview of the upcoming defense strategy in the Derek Chauvin murder trial05:59
The prosecution in the Derek Chauvin murder trial is expected to rest its case “early next week.” In special trial coverage, NBC’s Joshua Johnson discussed the potential defense strategy with Paul Butler, a former federal prosecutor and Professor at Georgetown University Law Center, trial attorney Katie Phang, and Rachel Paulose, a Professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law and former U.S. Attorney for Minnesota.