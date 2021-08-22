Pres. Biden faces criticism for Afghanistan withdrawal
Thousands have gathered at Kabul Airport, desperate to flee Afghanistan as it falls to Taliban rule. On Saturday morning, the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan issued an alert, warning U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to Kabul airport without instruction. Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) joined NBC’s Joshua Johnson to discuss the chaotic scenes on the ground and what she thinks about the Biden administration’s response.Aug. 22, 2021