New York's Pride organizers announced uniformed NYPD officers are no longer welcome at the event. Pride is asking the police to stay at least one block away and acknowledge the “harm" law enforcement has done to the LGBTQ+ community. NBC’s Joshua Johnson spoke to David Correa, the interim executive director of NYC Pride, about the reasons his organization decided to ban police. “It was most important to put the most marginalized people first,” Correa said.