NY Assemblymember Ron Kim calls on Gov. Cuomo to “do the right thing and resign”02:51
NY Governor Andrew Cuomo is under fire from multiple sexual harassment allegations and withholding data on Covid nursing home deaths. Yesterday, the New York State Assembly voted to strip the Governor of emergency powers granted to him during the pandemic. NY Democrat Assemblymember Ron Kim tells NBC’s Joshua Johnson Cuomo should do the right thing and resign, if not they have a constitutional duty to start impeachment proceedings.