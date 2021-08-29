New NBC News poll shows wide differences in Biden approval rating based on news consumption

President Biden's poll numbers dipped below 50 percent for the first time in his presidency according to the latest NBC News poll. 49-percent of Americans say they approve of Biden’s job performance, 48-percent say they don't. The drop was driven largely by bipartisan criticism of the Afghanistan withdrawal, and the latest spike in Covid cases, but the survey reveals some striking differences based on where people get their news. MSNBC’S Joshua Johnson was joined by NBC News Senior Political Editor Mark Murray, who broke down the numbers.Aug. 29, 2021