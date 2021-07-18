New book suggests military leaders feared a Trump coup

A new book by Pulitzer Prize-Winning Washington Post reporters Phil Rucker and Carol Leonnig includes shocking reporting about the final days of the Trump presidency. In excerpts obtained by NBC News, the authors report that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Gen. Mark Milley, worried President Trump would attempt a military coup to reverse his election loss. NBC’s Joshua Johnson spoke to Retired Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmitt about the implications of the reporting and the potential for a future coup to succeed.