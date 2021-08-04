Motivational interviewing and persuading the unvaccinated
08:18
Share this -
copied
A recent survey found that the number of people who refuse to get vaccinated has been holding steady since December, despite the overwhelming evidence of the safety and efficacy of the vaccines. Professor Ken Resnicow, from the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health, spoke to NBC’s Joshua Johnson about a technique known as “motivational interviewing.” It’s being taught around the country as a potential way to win over the unvaccinated.Aug. 4, 2021