Miles Taylor on new Anti-Trump movement in GOP

This week, more than 100 Republicans, including some former elected officials, signed a letter threatening to form a new political party if the GOP continues to embrace Donald Trump. Former Trump Homeland Security official Miles Taylor, who is spearheading the movement known as The Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform, spoke to NBC’s Joshua Johnson about the organization's goal. “We have a [GOP] that is so battered, it’s scared, it’s terrified...just like in an abusive relationship you need people who are willing to stand by you,” Taylor explains.