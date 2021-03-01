IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Week

Margaret Cho: “it’s within our own power to tell our stories” to help combat anti-Asian discrimination

08:58

Actress and Comedian Margaret Cho tells NBC’s Joshua Johnson what she believes needs to be done to combat anti-Asian discrimination, both at a government level and a societal level, in 2021: “It’s about unwrapping all of these cultural approaches toward trauma and using a very Americanized view towards trauma and healing,” Cho said. “The more news coverage we get, the more voices are out there on social media, the better.”March 1, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All