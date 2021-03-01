Margaret Cho: “it’s within our own power to tell our stories” to help combat anti-Asian discrimination

Margaret Cho: “it’s within our own power to tell our stories” to help combat anti-Asian discrimination08:58
Actress and Comedian Margaret Cho tells NBC’s Joshua Johnson what she believes needs to be done to combat anti-Asian discrimination, both at a government level and a societal level, in 2021: “It’s about unwrapping all of these cultural approaches toward trauma and using a very Americanized view towards trauma and healing,” Cho said. “The more news coverage we get, the more voices are out there on social media, the better.”