Local prosecutor seeks creative ways to utilize existing laws in fight against domestic extremism

Local prosecutor seeks creative ways to utilize existing laws in fight against domestic extremism05:20
Mimi Rocha, District Attorney of Westchester County, NY, and a former Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, spoke to NBC’s Joshua Johnson on the fight against homegrown, far-right extremism, arguing local communities are the most vulnerable to hate crimes, which requires local prosecutors to be “tenacious and creative” in their efforts to combat hate crimes, including finding ways to prevent bias incidents before they occur.