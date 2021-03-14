Inside ‘The Firm’: understanding the Royal family

The fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah has been non-stop since it first aired. During the interview, the couple repeatedly referred to the Royal family as “The Firm.” It’s a term first attributed to Queen Elizabeth II’s father King George VI. He’s reported to have said “We’re not a family. We’re a firm.” NBC’s Joshua Johnson spoke to Insider’s Deputy Lifestyle Editor Chloe Pantazi about the business behind the monarchy.