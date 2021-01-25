How will President Biden redefine the relationship between the U.S. and Russia?

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in Russia to protest the arrest of Vladimir Putin’s highest profile critic. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny called for demonstrations after he was detained. The arrest came as Navalny returned from Berlin, where he was recovering following an attack with a deadly nerve agent. President Biden now faces the tough task of redefining America’s relationship with Russia. Joshua Johnson spoke with Former Foreign Policy Adviser to Vice President Biden, Michael Carpenter, about what now President Biden should be prioritizing.