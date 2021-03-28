HOW TO ADDRESS GUN VIOLENCE

Father of two survivors of the Sandy Hook school shooting on ways Congress can address gun violence Summary: Gun violence is in the headlines once again after the mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder. President Biden quickly called for congressional action on gun control, but the future of legislation is uncertain amid a debate about the best way to protect the public from gun violence. Eric Milgram, the father of two survivors of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, spoke to NBC’s Joshua Johnson on the way to think about this politically divisive issue, and the reason he chose to give up his gun ownership.