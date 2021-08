Why are sales for an animal dewormer skyrocketing? A new NBC News investigation found Facebook groups are pushing Ivermectin as a false-cure for COVID-19. NBC’s Joshua Johnson discussed the dangers of misinformation with Anthony L. Fisher, a politics columnist for Insider, Alonzo Bodden, a comedian and host of “Alonzo Bodden: Who’s Playing Attention?” and NBC’s Kalhan Rosenblatt.Aug. 29, 2021