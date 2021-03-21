GA State Rep.: “There are so many [AAPI people] who are afraid to step out into the outside world”

Eight people, including six Asian women, were killed in Georgia on Tuesday after a gunman opened fire on three Atlanta-area spas. Georgia State Representative Marvin Lim joined NBC’s Joshua Johnson to talk about his meeting with President Biden and Vice President Harris, and the emotions his community is dealing with in the aftermath of the shooting. “Of course grief and shock are the prevailing emotions. But equally prevailing, I feel, is that fear that so many people have,” Rep. Lim said.