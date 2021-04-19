Fmr. FBI hostage negotiator on how Washington can escape political gridlock

Fmr. FBI hostage negotiator on how Washington can escape political gridlock07:13
Under current Senate rules, the filibuster requires at least 60 votes to end debate on most legislation, meaning either 10 Republicans need to join Democrats, or all 50 Democrats must agree to change the filibuster. Some claim this situation has trapped President Biden’s agenda hostage. NBC’s Joshua Johnson is joined by Chris Voss, former lead international kidnapping hostage negotiator for the FBI, to discuss how Congress can break free from political gridlock.