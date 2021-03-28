Equal pay Activist Lilly Ledbetter on Gender Inequality and the Wage Gap

President Biden and First lady Dr. Jill Biden marked National Equal Pay Day at the White House this week. The date of the event, March 24th, is a symbolic representation of how far into the year a woman must work to match what a man made the previous year. Equal pay activist Lilly Ledbetter, the namesake of the first bill former President Obama signed into law: the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act of 2009, spoke to NBC’s Joshua Johnson about how the country can address the gender pay gap.