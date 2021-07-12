England’s soccer team helping redefine what it means to be “English”06:18
The English national football team made a valiant run in the UEFA European Championship but ultimately fell short of their goal to win it all. Along the way, the young, diverse players on the team sparked a national conversation about what exactly it means to be “English.” NBC’s Joshua Johnson speaks to Roger Bennett, one half of the "Men in Blazers,” about national identity and why he’s always felt like “an American trapped in an Englishman’s body.”