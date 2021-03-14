Elizabeth Stanley, star of the musical "Jagged Little Pill,” on the future of Broadway

This week marked one year since Broadway's theaters closed. The damages to the Broadway community and the New York economy are still being felt. To cover the costs of the theater, Broadway shows need to fill around 75% of seats, leaving some shows closed until the early fall. Elizabeth Stanley, star of the Broadway musical "Jagged Little Pill," spoke to NBC’s Joshua Johnson about what performers are doing in the meantime and what it will be like when the curtains rise again.