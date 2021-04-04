Congress divided over Biden’s $2T infrastructure plan

Congress divided over Biden’s $2T infrastructure plan04:38
This week President Biden unveiled what he’s deemed a ‘once in a generation’ package. The bill includes spending on roads, bridges, water systems, housing and broadband with a special focus on racial equity and environmental justice. But the White House now faces an uphill battle to get the legislation through congress. NBC’s Joshua Johnson spoke with Democratic Congressman Peter DeFazio (D-Oregon) about what this bill could look like when it reaches the house floor.