Chaos in Afghanistan continues, as thousands remain at the airport attempting to flee

Ten days away from the negotiated deadline to remove all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, the situation in Kabul remains chaotic as thousands of people are still rushing the airport, trying to flee the country. NBC’s Joshua Johnson spoke to Amna Nawaz, Chief Correspondent for The PBS Newshour, Dean Obeidallah, the host of "The Dean Obeidallah Show" on Sirius-X-M Progress, and Wajahat Ali, a columnist with The Daily Beast, about their reactions to the chaos in Afghanistan and how America’s longest war has affected their personal experiences as Muslim-Americans.Aug. 22, 2021