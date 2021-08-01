Can voting rights advocates “out-organize” partisan gerrymandering?

This week, President Biden met with top Democrats to discuss new voting rights legislation, including provisions to prevent partisan gerrymandering. The meeting comes on the heels of a new analysis from the Democratic firm, “TargetSmart,” first published in Mother Jones. The report claims Republicans could retake the House in 2022 using just their control over redistricting in four Southern states: North Carolina, Texas, Georgia and Florida. Charlie Cook, founder and contributor for the Cook Political Report, joined NBC’s Joshua Johnson to discuss the report and share whether voting rights advocates can “out-organize” partisan gerrymandering.Aug. 1, 2021