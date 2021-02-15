California Governor faces potential recall due to statewide Covid-19 response

With a population of nearly 40 million, so far less than a hundred thousand Californians have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, ranking in the bottom third of states. That fact, combined with inconsistent shut-down policies, and a few unforced errors, has fueled a recall campaign against California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom. NBC’s Joshua Johnson spoke to John Myers, the Sacramento Bureau Chief for the Los Angeles Times, about Newsom’s chances of political survival as well as the history of recalls.