Biden reveals immigration reform plans, giving hope to Dreamers

Biden reveals immigration reform plans, giving hope to Dreamers08:06
This week, Congressional Democrats unveiled a sweeping immigration bill which overhauls much of the policy from the Trump administration. At its heart is an eight year path to citizenship for young undocumented immigrants known as “Dreamers”. Joshua Johnson spoke to Maria Hinojosa from NPR’s Latino USA and Astrid Silva, a dreamer and Executive Director of Dream Big Nevada, about what the legislation means for future U.S. citizens.