Biden demands action from Russian President over ransomware attacks

President Joe Biden has issued a stark warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin following an array of cyberattacks believed to have originated in Russia. This week saw the largest ransomware attack on record, hacker group REvil demanding $70-million dollars in cryptocurrency from businesses around the globe. President and Chief Security Officer of Crowdstrike and former Executive Assistant Director of the F.B.I., Shawn Henry, talked to NBC’s Joshua Johnson about what options President Biden has to hold Russia to account.