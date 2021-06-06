Biden and GOP deadlocked on infrastructure, talks resume Monday

Biden and GOP deadlocked on infrastructure, talks resume Monday04:59
President Biden remains committed to trying to get a bipartisan deal on his infrastructure bill. The White House has rejected the latest GOP offer, with negotiations set to resume next week. That’s left some suggesting the President should step back from the negotiating table altogether. Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) told NBC’s Joshua Johnson “We’re busy trying to create jobs and a large segment of that party is busy trying to create chaos.”