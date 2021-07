The Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, says that social media platforms are not doing enough to address vaccination misinformation. But Facebook says that it's not responsible for President Biden missing his July 4th goal to vaccinate 70 percent of adults. NBC’s Joshua Johnson discusses the social media giant with Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang, authors of the new book "An Ugly Truth- Inside Facebook's Battle for Domination".