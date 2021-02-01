IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ben & Jerry’s co-founders call for accountability in policing

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, co-founders of Ben & Jerry’s and co-chairs of “The Campaign to End Qualified Immunity,” joined NBC’s Joshua Johnson to discuss their push to end the controversial legal principle that grants law enforcement special protection against civil suits. Cohen and Greenfield laid out their proposed path to end qualified immunity and talked about how the practice damages the relationship between law enforcement and their communities. “It’s a two-way street. You get trust from the community if you’re willing to be held accountable,” Cohen said.Feb. 1, 2021

