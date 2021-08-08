Atlanta-area official accuses state Republicans of “hostile takeover” of elections
After passing tough new voting laws, critics say that Georgia Republicans are laying the groundwork for a “hostile takeover” of elections in the Atlanta area. The efforts center on Fulton County, the state’s most populous county and a Democratic stronghold. NBC’s Joshua Johnson spoke to Robb Pitts, the Chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, about the battle that is brewing between county and state officials.Aug. 8, 2021