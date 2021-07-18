Arizona finds no voter fraud as “audit” continues and voting rights legislation stalls in Congress

Arizona finds no voter fraud as “audit” continues and voting rights legislation stalls in Congress09:19
As Texas State Democrats pressure the Senate Democrats to move forward on stalled voting rights legislation, the Associated Press reported that an investigation of Arizona’s ballots showed only four cases of voter fraud have been charged. NBC’s Joshua Johnson spoke to comedian Maz Jobrani, ESPN Radio’s Terrika Foster-Brasby and Renew Democracy Initiative advisor Rina Shah about the status of the voting rights fights and Arizona’s controversial ballot “audit.”