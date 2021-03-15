Andrew Yang on his run for New York City Mayor

Andrew Yang on his run for New York City Mayor03:59
The New York City Democratic Mayoral Primary is less than a 100 days away and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang leads the pack. Yang joined NBC’s Joshua Johnson to discuss what policy his administration would implement for the city, including his universal basic income program. Yang also commented on the allegations of inappropriate behavior against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, which he has denied, suggesting it was time for Cuomo to step aside.