If you're worried about unity in America, the aftermath of September 11 might give you reason for hope. But instead of September 11, 2001, look all the way back to 1814, after Britain invaded America's northeast in the War of 1812. NBC’s Joshua Johnson finds hope in the story of September 11th, 1814, when American forces defeated the British, months before the war ended with a peace treaty. America’s history then, as now, reveals a steadfast resiliency in the face of calamity.Sept. 12, 2021