After testifying before the Senate, 16-year-old Stella Keating speaks about equal rights for trans teens

After testifying before the Senate, 16-year-old Stella Keating speaks about equal rights for trans teens06:40
This week, the U.S. Senate began debating the Equality Act, which would provide sweeping protections for LGBTQIA people and ban discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. At the Senate hearing, only one transgender person was represented: 16-year old high school sophomore Stella Keating. NBC’s Joshua Johnson spoke to Stella about her testimony and her request that lawmakers treat transgender teens like every other teen.