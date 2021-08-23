IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Afghanistan expert on withdrawal: Plans are worthless, planning is everything

The White House says 33,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since July. But pictures coming out of Kabul now show a chaotic scene outside the airport, where the British military says 7 people were killed in a recent stampede. NBC’s Joshua Johnson spoke to Mark Jacobson, a former deputy senior civilian representative for NATO in Kabul and former senior adviser to Defense Secretary Ash Carter about the Biden Administration’s handling of the evacuation process.Aug. 23, 2021

