Addressing the threat of homegrown extremism

Members of congress and law enforcement are reportedly concerned about possible security threats this Saturday, when hundreds of people are expected at the U.S. Capitol for a rally called “Justice for January 6th." The event is in support of the nearly 600 people charged in relation to the insurrection. NBC’s Joshua Johnson spoke to Andrew Card, Chief of Staff for President Bush, who was the first to inform the president that America was under attack on September 11, 2001, and Michael Balboni, a former New York State Homeland Security Advisor, about the growing threats of homegrown extremism.Sept. 13, 2021