Actress Trace Lysette on her new docu-series “Trans in Trumpland”

Gender non-conforming Americans live in every state, including so-called red ones. Actress and Executive Producer Trace Lysette discusses her new docu-series “Trans in Trumpland”, which investigates the impact the Trump Administration had on the lives of transgender Americans. “Trans in Trumpland” is available to U.S. and Canadian audiences on Topic through Topic.com and Topic channels through Apple TV & iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android, and Amazon Prime Video Channels.