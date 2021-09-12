20 years after 9/11, reassessing America's military

As America observed the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks on Saturday, questions remain about the merits of the resulting decision to invade Afghanistan. NBC’s Joshua Johnson spoke to the Washington Post’s Craig Whitlock, author of the book "The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War," and Jeremi Suri, a professor of history and public affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, about the lessons learned from the Afghanistan war.Sept. 12, 2021