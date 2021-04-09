On Saturday, April 10 at 9 p.m. ET, MSNBC’s Joshua Johnson will present an hour-long event “The Week – Special Report: Re-Imagining America’s Gun Laws” incorporating viewer ideas for a viable gun safety bill.

Johnson will be joined by current and former elected officials, including Senator Ben Cardin, and policymakers across the ideological spectrum who will engage with ideas from our audience. The goals of this special are to actually draft a gun violence package, collect a specific list of ideas that can coexist as law, and understand what it takes to make big ideas like these into laws.

If you want to help “The Week with Joshua Johnson” draft gun legislation, please fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on air.